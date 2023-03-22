CHICAGO (WTVO) — There will be plenty of new things to try when the Chicago White Sox take the field this Spring.

The team unveiled its new lineup of menu items for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field, including everything from skewers to corn dogs this time around.

Want a hot dog bathed in beer? The White Sox will offer two of them, one with Miller High Life and the other with Blue Moon.

How would you like a whole helmet of chicken?

Executive Chef Ryan Craig said they wanted to take the concept of ballpark food up a notch this year.

“This is my favorite time of the year. I just want to say, getting ready for opening day, the buzz around the ballpark, bringing it all back is great. But, the months leading up to this is probably even more fun. All the chefs were in the kitchen. We’re coming up with what we’re going to do for the year and we just have a lot of fun,” he said.

There are also some new giveaways for fans when they go to the ballpark, including a talking Eloy Jiminez bobblehead and a Dylan Cease bobblehead with a fuzzy mustache.