Another Hot Day Ahead:

Considering how hot July can get, It’s kind of mind-blowing to hear that Rockford has seen more 70° days this month than 90° days. We did make some progress Monday as temperatures across the Stateline climbed above-average for the first time since last Tuesday, peaking in the mid to upper 80s. With the addition of an organized southwester breeze today, temperatures should have little to no trouble reaching the 90s.

Dry conditions persist, with bright sunshine expected from start to finish. That, along with today’s gusty southwest wind will allow highs to quickly soar into the lower 90s.

On top of that, dew points will be slightly higher, making it feel a bit more humid this afternoon. A cold front’s approach will spread a few more clouds our way by this evening. And while the potential has lowered over the last day or so, we can’t rule out an overnight thunderstorm or two.

Threat Shifted North:

Further to the north is where the higher amounts of instability or atmospheric energy lie, hence why the severe potential is highest across northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota. The threat for severe weather then shifts eastward into the Ohio Valley/Great Lakes Wednesday afternoon, then into New England for Thursday. Locally, the weather pattern quickly dries out as drier air filters in behind Wednesday’s cold front.

Small Changes Ahead:

Not only do we dry out but we cool down for the middle of the work week as temperatures drop back down into the upper 80s. Along with the slight drop in high temperatures comes a slight drop in humidity as dew points fall to a more comfortable range.

However, it won’t be too long before winds change back to the southwest, allowing a quick rise in heat and humidity for both Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming weekend. This, however, is dependent on the overall jet stream and how far north or south it travels from the Stateline.