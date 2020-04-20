House fire causes nearly $40,000 in damage

Fire crews worked to put out a residential building fire Sunday night.

The fire broke out at 2812 Arcadia Terrace in Rockford. Fire officials say the occupants noticed smoke in their attic when their electrical equipment wasn’t working properly. They exited the structure and called 911 when they saw flames coming from the window of their attic from the outside. Rockford Firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the fire from the inside.

The blaze caused roughly $40,000 in damage. The fire appears to be accidental in nature and is still under investigation.