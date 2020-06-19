Apartment building on fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Minns Drive at approx 3:27 p.m. Friday.

This is the second recent major fire at the same complex: on March 6th, just a block away, a family of five escaped from a fire. The cause in that case was considered accidental.

DEVELOPING…

