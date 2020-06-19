MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Minns Drive at approx 3:27 p.m. Friday.
This is the second recent major fire at the same complex: on March 6th, just a block away, a family of five escaped from a fire. The cause in that case was considered accidental.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Apartment building on fire in Machesney Park
- Jacob Vereecken in custody for armed robbery at Rockford gas station
- Rockford Park District employ 100 at-risk youth this summer
- American slavery: Separating fact from myth
- Illinois reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths on Friday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!