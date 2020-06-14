House struck by gunfire, Rockford Police investigate two shooting incidents overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of N. Gardiner Avenue in Rockford. Officials say that a house was struck but no one was injured.

Officers investigating weapons violation 100 block of N. Gardiner where a house was struck. No injuries to report. Investigation still ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 14, 2020

About an hour earlier, Rockford Police responded near the 3110 block of 4th Street to a report of shots fired. No one was reported injured.

Officers investigating a weapons violation 3100 4th St. No injuries to report. Investigation still ongoing — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 14, 2020

Police say they are still investigating both incidents.

