Housekeeper faces charges for stealing money from resident at senior living center

(WTVO) — Ashley Whitehead, 36, has been indicted for Residential Burglary.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Wednesday.

On December 4, 2019 a resident from the independent living center Sienna on Brendenwood reported $500 was missing from their residence. 

The resident indicated that they did not utilize any in-home services other than a housekeeper. 

During the investigation, Rockford Police developed Ashley Whitehead as a suspect.  The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Residential Burglary is a Class 1 Felony.

If convicted, Whitehead could face a sentencing range of 4-15 years Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

