(WTVO) — Ashley Whitehead, 36, has been indicted for Residential Burglary.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Wednesday.
On December 4, 2019 a resident from the independent living center Sienna on Brendenwood reported $500 was missing from their residence.
The resident indicated that they did not utilize any in-home services other than a housekeeper.
During the investigation, Rockford Police developed Ashley Whitehead as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.
Residential Burglary is a Class 1 Felony.
If convicted, Whitehead could face a sentencing range of 4-15 years Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man facing charges for breaking into Rockford school
- Housekeeper faces charges for stealing money from resident at senior living center
- Local woman charged for threatening public official
- Rockford Public Schools to eliminate most school fees
- Tyler Perry’s nephew found dead inside Louisiana jail cell
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!