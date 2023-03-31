ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on Jetson Rogue hoverboards after two children were killed when the board overheated and started a fire.

According to the CPSC, a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died of a fire in Hellertown, Pennsylvania on April 1st, 2022.

Authorities said the fire started with the 42-volt Jetson Rogue and then spread to other portions of the house, killing the two girls and causing smoke inhalation injuries to the parents.

There have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames, the CPSC said.

CPSC and Jetson are urging consumers to immediately stop using and stop charging the recalled 42-volt version of the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Jetson for a full refund. Consumers should follow the instructions at http://www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall to submit photographs of the hoverboard’s serial number, charger, its purchase date and affirmation of disposal of the hoverboard in accordance with state or local ordinances for lithium-ion batteries. Photos can be submitted online, by email or by postal mail.

The recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2018 through June 2019 and at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $100 and $150.