How a referendum on local ballot could change Winnebago County government structure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Election Day, Winnebago County voters will be faced with a yes or no question on the ballot. It asks about switching to a “county executive” form of government. We break down what that change could mean.

We talked to local leaders on both sides of the issue.

Currently, Winnebago County operates as a township government, meaning the authority to make decisions largely lies with the county board. A ‘no’ vote on this year’s referendum would keep the system in place .

A ‘yes’ vote would establish a new executive position–someone who would have certain responsibilities protected by state statute. Current board chairman Frank Haney supports the change. He argues there is no system of checks and balances right now.

“The county board, like the general assembly at the state-level and Congress at the federal level, they should be a legislative body, not a managing or executive body,” Winnebago County Board Chairman Haney said.

But District 7 Board Member Paul Arena disagrees. He argues the current township structures ensures no one individual has too much power.

“In that form of government, you’re less likely to get extreme decisions or extreme changes, because it takes a majority of the twenty to take action. Whereas, in the executive form, one person on their own is able to make certain decisions that could affect everybody,” Arena said.

They both agree on one point of confusion for voters–the use of the phrase ‘home rule’ on the question.

“No matter how people vote on this, it won’t change our status for home rule. If we wanted home rule, it would have to be a separate ballot initiative,” Arena explained.

“Whether you vote yes for the county executive or you vote no, it has nothing to do with home rule. Winnebago County is not a home rule county today, and won’t be the day after the election regardless of [the] outcome,” concluded Haney.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

