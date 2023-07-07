ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the green and gold are stepping into a new era led by their young quarterback, Jordan Love. After the departure of the legendary Aaron Rodgers, all eyes will be on Love as he shoulders the tremendous responsibility of leading the esteemed franchise.

There’s great anticipation among fans and critics alike, so the preseason this year has turned into must-see TV and there’s only one place for Stateline fans to watch them.

Preseason

Friday, August 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 6p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV

Saturday, August 19 – vs NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, 7p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV

Saturday, August 26 – vs SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, 12p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV

Regular Season

Sunday, September 10 – at Chicago Bears, 3:25p on FOX

Sunday, September 17 – at Atlanta Falcons, 12:00p on FOX

Sunday, September 24 – vs NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, 12:00p on FOX

Thursday, September 28 – vs DETROIT LIONS, 7:15p on Prime Video

Monday, October 9 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:15p on ESPN

Sunday, October 15 – BYE

Sunday, October 22 – at Denver Broncos, 3:25p on CBS

Sunday, October 29 – vs MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 12p on FOX

Sunday, November 5 – vs LOS ANGELES RAMS, 12pm on FOX

Sunday, November 12 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 12p on CBS

Sunday, November 19 – vs LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, 12p on FOX

Thursday, November 23 – at Detroit Lions, 11:30a on FOX

Sunday, December 3 – vs KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, 7:20p on NBC

Monday, December 11 – at New York Giants, 7:15 p on ABC

Sunday, December 17 – vs TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, 12p on FOX

Sunday, December 24 – at Carolina Panthers, 12p on FOX

Sunday, December 31 – at Minnesota Vikings, 7:20p on NBC

Saturday, January 6 or Sunday, January 7 – vs CHICAGO BEARS, TBD

Where can I find Rockford’s MyNetworkTV?

Over the air (antenna) – 17.2

Charter – 618

Comcast/Xfinity – 1177

DIRECTV – 18

Dish Network – N/A