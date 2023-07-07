ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the green and gold are stepping into a new era led by their young quarterback, Jordan Love. After the departure of the legendary Aaron Rodgers, all eyes will be on Love as he shoulders the tremendous responsibility of leading the esteemed franchise.
There’s great anticipation among fans and critics alike, so the preseason this year has turned into must-see TV and there’s only one place for Stateline fans to watch them.
Preseason
Friday, August 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 6p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV
Saturday, August 19 – vs NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, 7p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV
Saturday, August 26 – vs SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, 12p on Rockford’s MyNetwork TV
Regular Season
Sunday, September 10 – at Chicago Bears, 3:25p on FOX
Sunday, September 17 – at Atlanta Falcons, 12:00p on FOX
Sunday, September 24 – vs NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, 12:00p on FOX
Thursday, September 28 – vs DETROIT LIONS, 7:15p on Prime Video
Monday, October 9 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:15p on ESPN
Sunday, October 15 – BYE
Sunday, October 22 – at Denver Broncos, 3:25p on CBS
Sunday, October 29 – vs MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 12p on FOX
Sunday, November 5 – vs LOS ANGELES RAMS, 12pm on FOX
Sunday, November 12 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 12p on CBS
Sunday, November 19 – vs LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, 12p on FOX
Thursday, November 23 – at Detroit Lions, 11:30a on FOX
Sunday, December 3 – vs KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, 7:20p on NBC
Monday, December 11 – at New York Giants, 7:15 p on ABC
Sunday, December 17 – vs TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, 12p on FOX
Sunday, December 24 – at Carolina Panthers, 12p on FOX
Sunday, December 31 – at Minnesota Vikings, 7:20p on NBC
Saturday, January 6 or Sunday, January 7 – vs CHICAGO BEARS, TBD
Where can I find Rockford’s MyNetworkTV?
Over the air (antenna) – 17.2
Charter – 618
Comcast/Xfinity – 1177
DIRECTV – 18
Dish Network – N/A