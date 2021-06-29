How do I apply for Rockford’s new solar energy program?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new community solar program, called “Give-A-Ray,” will soon give power to thousands of Rockford residents, thanks to a partnership between ComEd and Nexamp.

Families won’t have to install solar panels on their own homes. Instead, they’ll pull from a mass solar center.

Participants in the program will earn credits on utility bills for their portion of the energy the product produces, saving families about $250 per year.

“We will be able to supply all of the community solar credits that are generated at this facility for free, for the next 15 years. to low income customers. It’s going to generate about $2.5 million benefit and help about 10,000 families over the next 15 years,” said Nexamp Senior VP of Community Solar, Allan Telio.

The program is set to launch this fall.

Applications for the service are available now to qualifying residents.