ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When you’re driving and that needle nears empty, the warning light comes on. How many miles can you go to get to the next gas station?

According to NAPA, on modern cars, the ‘E’ on your dashboard doesn’t actually mean the car’s gas tank is empty. The car is just letting you know you’re reaching the bottom of the tank.

However, there is no standard answer to the question, as each car maker turns the light on with different levels of gas left in the tank.

YourMechanic compiled a list of the top 50 most popular makes and models and tested how far each would go after the low gas warning came on.

NAPA says you should be able to count on somewhere between 30 and 50 miles, with most cars having between two to three gallons of fuel left once the warning lights.

Experts warn that you shouldn’t make a habit of running that close to empty, though.

Over time, a gas tank collects debris and deposits that build up over time, and running the tank down to near empty means you’re risking having the fuel pump suck in some of that gunk and impact the engine’s efficiency.