How garage doors are helping local restaurants stay open

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants are thinking outside the box to accommodate customers. Garage doors are being used as walls to help protect customers from severe weather and help follow the COVID-19 regulations.

Some owners are saying that the innovation has helped keep their jobs secure.

“We shut down to start just to figure out where we were going, we weren’t sure how long the shutdown would be,” Ashley Bick, the owner of Flight Deck Bar & Grill.

For two months, Flight Deck Bar & Grill in Rochelle shut down because of COVID-19.

“Being shutdown that was still, my whole staff obviously lost their jobs and then trying to rebuild the business while sitting on all those bills for two months of a shutdown–as well without any revenue– was very difficult,” Bick added.

Little did they know that the garage door they put in to get some fresh air in the building would help the business survive.

“We are able to open the garage door and then people can sit within 8 feet inside of where that garage door is,” Bick explained.

Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon installed both Flight Deck Bar and Grill and Alchemy’s in Rockford.

“We found that having that abililty to get that fresh air in after fighitng all the restrictions for social distancing and all of the compliance regulations, opening up those doors which normally would help ventilate the restaurant actually allowed them to bring people back in to normalize kind of that restaurant experience for them,” said Peter Elsenbach, the director of marketing at Raynor’s Garage Doors.

This meant no outdoor seating area was needed at those restaurants and when severe weather hits they can still operate while keeping customers dry. Bick said it gave staff job security too–along with security from the elements.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

