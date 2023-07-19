ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Video game giant Valve may be forced to pay millions of dollars in damages to customers in a class action lawsuit filed by a game publisher.

The mass arbitration claims are related to a federal class action filed by Wolfire Games in 2021, claiming that Valve forced game publishers to sell their games through Valve’s Steam Store and to pay Valve unfairly-high commissions, according to law firm Mason LLP.

Illinois Steam users can submit a claim through the firm’s settlement website. Those eligible for the settlement include anyone who purchased games through Steam between 2017 and 2022.

Mason LLP, which is representing “thousands” of clients with claims against Valve, estimates damages could be “30-60% of what you have spent on Steam game purchases since January 28, 2017.

A timeline for when payments would be dispersed is not yet known.