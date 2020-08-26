How local private schools are taking precautions against COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schools in the Stateline prepare to handle COVID-19 cases that may come up. This includes immediately letting staff and families know.

Private schools across the Stateline are taking extra precautions to be prepared in case a faculty member or student tests positive for COVID-19.

If a child or an adult gets sick in the school they’re sent to a quarantine room until they can be taken home or until they can get home so whether it’s COVID or not we try to separate them as soon as possible from the general public,” explained Michael Kagan, the Superintendent of Schools for Rockford Diocese.

“They would have a locker here for one seventh-grader and then the next locker wouldn’t be until multiple down,:” he added.

Cathedral Baptist administrators say being transparent and having open communication with parents is a priority.

“So the parents would be notified of that, there was a positive case in their class and then we would close down that specific class in the event of any other major outbreak it would pretty much grow from there,” says Ben Ratze of Cathedral Baptist School.

For Alpine Academy School, it means being prepared to do remote learning at a moment’s notice.

“We would contact parents to begin remote learning from there so either way the situation goes we would transition from in-person learning to the remote learning,” said Scott Dabson, the Operations Director for Alpine Academy of Rockford.

Overall, Rockford private schools say they feel prepared to take on any challenges.

“I think we’re all pretty well prepared for when that situation could arise and it certainly isn’t something that we want to happen but it’s something we’re prepared with when it does,” Dabson added.

