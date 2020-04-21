How local veterinarians are adjusting amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — All areas of medical practice are changing the way they operate during the COVID-19 crisis. This includes veterinarians who treat pets.

While it would be impossible to keep every appointment, Andy Maxwell, the Chief of Staff at Dogwood Pet Hospital in Loves Park, says they are doing everything they can to make sure the pets who need care the most receive the first priority.

“The pets that really need us we’re getting to them. There’s some that yes they should be current, they should be brought up to date but unfortunately right now there’s just other things that are more important,” Maxwell said.

Now when you take your furry family member to the vet, you can’t go into the facility. You wait in the car and call them to let them know you you are there. The technician will come get your pet. Pet owners we talked to say the process has been simple.

Maxwell explained that social distancing measures are taken very seriously.

“We have the owner call when they pull into the parking lot, technician talks to them gives them instructions of how to hand us the dog. Which is they have to step out of the car, let us put our leash on, remove their leash so we’re not bringing anything into the hospital,” Maxwell added.

Vets also say that the county is being understanding and won’t fine individuals who aren’t currently able to keep their animals up to date on their shots.

