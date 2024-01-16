ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With a Wind Chill Warning in effect for counties in northern Illinois, frostbite can develop within minutes.

Exposure to extreme cold, without taking necessary precautions to protect exposed skin, can cause serious health issues.

According to First Warn Meteorologist Savanna Brito, with wind chills between -25 and -35, frostbite can develop within 10 minutes.

Wind chill values under the current advisory could run as low as -20° to -25°.

Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears. Signs include redness or pain in any skin area exposed to the cold.

One of the earliest stages of frostbite is called “frostnip,” according to the Mayo Clinic. In this stage, the skin is not permanently damaged, and a person may experience cold skin or a prickling feeling, like “pins and needles,” followed by numbness or enflamed or discolored skin.

Immediately move to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Drinking plenty of fluids is also key, as hydration increases the blood’s volume, which will help decrease the chances of developing frostbite.

However, other frostbite is so serious it requires medical attention because it can permanently damage the skin, muscle, bone, and other tissues.

At the intermediate stage, superficial frostbite, the affected area of the skin will feel hard and frozen, and when it is thawed out, the skin will turn red and blister. It may swell and itch, or burn. Superficial frostbite affects the top layers of skin, and the areas beneath the blisters is usually still intact.

When the skin becomes white, blue or blotchy, and the tissue beneath becomes cold and hard to the touch, things are much more severe. A loss of sensation accompanies this stage, and some of the joints or muscles may stop working.

Deep frostbite can result in damage beneath the skin, to tendons, muscles, nerves, and bones. As the skin thaws, within 24-48 hours, blood-filled blisters will turn into black scabs, and some tissue will die.

Tissue necrosis, as it’s called, must be removed to prevent infection. This can result in the amputation of affected digits or body parts.

Frostbite most commonly occurs on the fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, and chin.

When your body temperature sinks below 95°F, you have hypothermia. This is when you will need to seek medical attention immediately.

Signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, and stiff muscles.

Wind chills that low will still be on the table for the first half of our Tuesday. That is why the National Weather Service continues to keep all of our northern Illinois counties under a WIND CHILL WARNING until 12 p.m.

After the warning expires, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in place area-wide, which will last through the overnight hours and into mid-morning Wednesday.