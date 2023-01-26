ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Payments are being sent out in a $35 million class-action lawsuit brought against Snapchat by the state of Illinois.

But how much will you receive, if you filed a claim?

According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35.

Claims had to be filed by November 5th, 2022.

According to the settlement website, the suit alleged the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit in November 2022, paving the way for checks to be sent out.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

“Snap continues to vehemently deny that Lenses violate BIPA, which was designed to require notice and consent before collecting biometric information used to identify people,” a spokesperson told NBC Chicago last year.

“We deeply value the privacy of our community, and Snapchat Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification. For example, Lenses can be used to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person. Moreover, even the limited data that is used to power Lenses is never sent to Snap’s servers – the data never leaves the user’s mobile device. And while we are confident that Lenses do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as a testament to our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we rolled out an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois.”