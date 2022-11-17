(WTVO) — If you’re a Snapchat user waiting to find out how much you could get as part of an Illinois Snapchat class action lawsuit settlement, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

A judge postponed the hearing, scheduled for Thursday, until next week.

The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois’ law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case, and is still subject to final approval. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

The deadline to file a claim was earlier this month.