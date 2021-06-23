How much would it take for you to quit social media? New survey says: a lot

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new survey found 1-in-5 people would require $1 million to give up their social media accounts.

According to the Reboot Foundation, even though a majority of people say social media contributes to symptoms of poor mental health, 70% said they wouldn’t give up their accounts for less that $10,000.

Another 40% said they would choose to keep their social media over their cars, TVs and their pets!

The survey asked more than 1,000 social media users about their usage, their mental health, and other questions about how social media impacts their lives.

Twenty-percent of respondents said it would take at least $1 million for them to give up their accounts.

“These survey results clearly show the deep and somewhat disturbing attachments users have to their social media accounts,” said Helen Lee Bouygues, Reboot’s founder and president. “Even though users recognize the deleterious effects social media has on their mental health, they’re unwilling–or unable–to limit their use of these platforms. It’s not unlike a smoker and their cigarettes.”