ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Washing your car in the winter is less about keeping it sparkling and clean, and more about keeping salt and sand on the unseen parts of the vehicle from leading to corrosion and rust.

Rust is caused by oxidation in metal, which eats away at the metal surface over time. Salt alone can’t cause rust; it requires moisture to create a chemical reaction.

Jim Dvorak, head of public relations at Mothers car care products, told Cars.com, “Any accumulation of soil, ice and road salt will be more likely to cause corrosion,” and recommended washing your car in the winter every two weeks.

“Some [car washes] have optional features where you pay a few dollars extra and they spray the undercarriage of the vehicle,” Dvorak said. “That’s a good idea in winter.”

Parking in a heated garage can also speed up corrosion, according to Angie’s List. “Vehicles that are parked outside do have the disadvantage of being exposed to the elements, but the ice, snow and salty slush are more likely to stay frozen, which slows down the corrosive nature of the salt.”

Auto experts say an exterior wax is recommended to prevent salt build-up, and recommend washing door sills and inside the trunk and hood lids, where moisture can lie.

However, car experts advise against washing your car when it is below freezing, due to the possibility of icing up door locks or other parts.