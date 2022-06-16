ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, guns have become a hot topic. It’s come at the same time we’ve seen an increase in gun violence locally.

We took a closer look at how the state of Illinois is responding and spoke with a local shop about what can be done to ensure firearms are being used appropriately.

According to State Representative Maurice West, Illinois leads the way in the Midwest when it comes to legislation created to reduce gun violence. However, he says everyone can do a better job with implementing these laws.

Brad Miller says, “It’s a tool and if properly used, they [guns] are safe.”

Miller works at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, where business has been lucrative lately. He says proper instructions on the rights and wrongs of firearm use is important.

“There needs to be more education out there on firearms… proper handling, terminology, and educate people that don’t know any different,” Miller says.

That’s what Representative West, for the 67th District, has set out to do.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can to make sure the red flag laws are understood by community members so we can implement that even more throughout the state of Illinois,” claims West.

Illinois’ red flag law has been in place since 2019. It creates a path for guns to be temporarily removed from someone a court finds dangerous. There’s also legislation aimed at eliminating loopholes to buying guns, like the ban of ghost guns and a fixed FOID card system.

“It was a 55-year-old FOID card system that needed to be updated and tweaked. One thing it includes, starting in 2024, all new sales on guns will require a background check,” West adds.

Representative West makes it clear: the goal is not to take away the rights of gun owners.

West states, “We’re working to make things better, not just when it comes to gun violence, but common-sense gun laws that does not infringe on your second amendment rights. It just brings forth rules and regulations to weed out the good actors and the bad ones.”

$50 million will be coming to Rockford to help curb gun violence, West says. It will be through the Reimagined Public Safety money.