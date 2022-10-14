(WTVO) — Netflix announced Thursday it will be offering a cheaper, ad-supported plan to offset a record loss in subscribers.

The company raised its prices in 2022 and announced it would start charging users for password sharing in 2023.

These price increases follow other streaming and subscription-based services that have been raising their costs throughout the year. In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped, impacting streaming through its platform.

The new “Basic with Ads” plan will be available on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT. It will cost $6.99 a month in the U.S., $5.99 in Canada, and be available in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

The new option is Netflix’s fourth plan, joining its basic, standard, and premium plans, all of which are ad-free. Current plans and members won’t be impacted by the addition of this new plan, and no other plans will have ads added to them.

Maybe you’re one of those people who have binged all the latest episodes of Stranger Things, Dahmer, or Squid Game, and you’re also looking to reduce the cost of your monthly streaming bill.

To cancel your Netflix membership, you will first need to:

1. Go to Netflix.com using a web browser. (If you are using a phone or tablet, do not use the Netflix app. Do not allow the browser to redirect to open the app.)

2. Sign in to your account.

3. Click the three stacked lines in the top left corner.

4. On the menu that appears, hit Account.

5. Scroll down and click Cancel Membership under Membership and Billing.

6. Click the Finish Cancellation button that appears.