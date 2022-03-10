Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – A number of people want to know how to give money to Ukrainian relief, but also want to make they are avoiding scams.

Here are three ways you can text to make a safe donation:

Text UKRAINE to 25383 to make a one-time donation of $25 to the International Rescue Committee.

Your donation will help IRC provide food, medical care and emergency supplies to refugee families in Ukraine. The IRC is also on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families.

Text UKRAINE to 80100 to make a one-time donation of $10 to UNICEF.

Your donation will support UNICEF’s ongoing efforts to scale up lifesaving programs for children, including trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas, prepositioning health and hygiene supplies and working with municipalities to ensure help for children and families in need. It will also provide psychosocial support, learning services and emergency cash assistance.​

Text UKRAINE to 52000 to make a one-time donation of $10 to The Salvation Army National Corporation.

Your donation will provide food, clothes, blankets, shelter and spiritual care to the affected families and individuals who have been displaced from their homes and are seeking refuge.

Also, the City of Rockford announced a donation drive for Rockford’s sister city in the Ukraine.



Officials in Brovary, Ukraine reached out to Rockford, asking for any help as they fight Russian forces, saying they need both funds and any material support.

In response, the City of Rockford, along with the Rockford Area Convention And Visitors Bureau, joined forces with Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to collect supplies. You can click on the names of the groups to link to the drives.