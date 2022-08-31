A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has proposed to settle a new $90 million class action lawsuit accusing it of violating users’ privacy by tracking their movements across other websites, without their permission.

The Davis v Facebook lawsuit alleged the company was aware that it violated privacy, communication and wiretap laws by tracking users who had logged out of Facebook when they visited other sites that had a Facebook “Like” button on them.

Facebook later disclosed that it sent personalized content to its users by placing cookies on their devices that remained active even after they had logged out.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Facebook was profiting from the sale of users’ data, and that constituted a breach of privacy causing economic harm.

According to the settlement terms, Facebook “expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever.”

Who is eligible?

Facebook users who, between April 22, 2010, and September 26, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed a Facebook Like button, are eligible for a payment from the settlement.

How can I file a claim?

A claim can be submitted online here, or download the claim form here, no later than September 22nd, 2022.

The court is scheduled to have a final hearing on October 27th, 2022, to consider whether the $90 million settlement is “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”