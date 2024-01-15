ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frozen pipes can become a concern when outside temperatures fall below freezing, and can result in costly repairs if they burst. In fact, frozen pipe damage cost Illinois residents nearly $80 million in damage claims, according to State Farm, among the highest in the nation.

Why do indoor pipes freeze?

Indoor plumbing can freeze when they are exposed to cold, most likely when uninsulated pipes run against the uninsulated exterior wall of a home or apartment. Pipes can freeze when the outdoor temperature drops to 20° F or less.

Sometimes, pipes can freeze if the home’s thermostat is set too low. According to Constellation Energy, the ideal thermostat temperature in the winter is 68°, but if pipes are in an unheated basement area, they can still be at risk of freezing.

Why do pipes burst?

Water that runs inside pipes is capable of freezing in place. As more ice accumulates in one area of the pipe, more pressure is applied to that area as the ice expands. When the pressure becomes too much, the pipe will burst.

State Farm says Illinois ranks as the #2 state nationwide for frozen pipe damage claims, which cost residents nearly $80 million in 2023.

A burst pipe can cause flooding and future issues, such as the growth of harmful mold.

How to thaw frozen pipes

According to the American Red Cross, there are several recommended ways to thaw a frozen pipe. None of those involves using a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or any device with an open flame.

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater, or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

Keep the faucet open. As the ice in the pipe begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area, and opening the tap allows water to flow through and help melt the ice.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored.

“Leave your cabinet doors open on your vanities and your kitchen sink to let some heat and maybe have a fan blow in there. Don’t use heat guns or that we don’t want to have fire start or torches or anything like that,” advises Bill Spreg, owner of Area Mechanical. “And the other trick you can use if it’s extreme cold is leave. Your faucet running a little bit.”

How to prevent pipes from freezing

State Farm suggests several ways to prevent pipes from freezing in the winter.