LARGO, Fla. (WTVO) — Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan broke the news that he had been baptized on Thursday, saying “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life.”

Hogan and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were baptized at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, and the WWE star posted video of the event on Instagram.

Hogan, 70, added, “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

According to TMZ, Hogan had opened up about his Christian faith in April, saying, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”