Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (WTVO) — Authorities say human remains were found over the weekend during a search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

According to WLS, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said the remains were found near the Leon River.

“Due to extensive investigative work conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas for more investigative work in the search for PFC Vanessa Guillen. After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist. Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department. No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

Pfc. Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22.

Family members told Army officials that Guillen told them she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors. But Guillen didn’t report the harassment because she was afraid of retaliation, said Natalie Khawam, the family’s attorney.

Guillen was last seen at a Fort Hood parking lot wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants.

A tip led a search team, including Texas EquuSearch, to the Leon River last week, but they didn’t discover anything. Meanwhile, Guillen’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day on April 22, and her phone is missing.

