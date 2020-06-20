Hundreds of Stateline volunteers participate in “Great American Cleanup”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents took to the streets of their communities to give the area a face-lift–all part of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.

Hundreds of volunteers braved the rainy weather early Saturday morning to help make parts of the Stateline a little cleaner.

“It just makes our city shine, and it just shows the great quantity and quality of the people we have in town,” explained Jean Lopez, the marketing and events coordinator for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

Volunteers picked up trash as part of the challenge.

“We supply things like gloves, and vests, and litter grabbers to the people, and they come out, sign up, go out to their areas, and clean up,” Lopez added.

The event was originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say that volunteers can stay safe while making their community more litter-free.

“The nature of this is social distancing efforts, where people are spread out picking up litter, that it works out beautifully. And the fact that they’re willing to do it among sort of the end of the pandemic is wonderful, because people are feeling more comfortable, they’re spread out, they have the proper supplies. So it makes an easy event to help out with,” Lopez said.

Miracle Mile Rockford has been participating in the cleanup for the last 16 years.Volunteers from the group worked along Keith Creek as well as E. State Street and Alpine Road. Executive Director Paula Olson hopes the beautification efforts could provide a boost to local businesses.

“It’s the broken window syndrome. If we don’t pick up the trash, it’s just going to accumulate and then nobody wants to come down and shop here. So it’s just always important to me to pick up the trash to make the neighborhood look nicer,” explained Olson.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting its Earth Day Awards Ball virtually on July 8th. You can register here.

