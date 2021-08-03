Hundreds pack Sinnissippi Park as Phantom Regiment holds first Rockford concert since 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- The Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps held their first live performance in the Forest City in almost two years as part of the Rockford Park District’s Sounds of the Summer series at the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell Tuesday night.

“It’s absolutely incredible. One of the reasons why we do this obviously is for the crowd, and for the city of Rockford, and just to be with each other again, and just to feel each other’s energy and love that we have for each other and the organization, it’s been amazing,” said Corps Director David Warren.

The group is having a shorter season than normal, with only 10 performances rather than the usual 30. But Warren says a Rockford homecoming was a high priority.

“We’re actually revisiting a show from 2003, Harmonic Journey,” Warren said. “Which is actually one of our more popular shows that we’ve done in the past. And so we thought why not celebrate the return of drum corps with one of the most beloved Phantom Regiment shows thats ever been on the field.”

Hundreds of Stateline residents, like Poplar Grove-native Mark Gray, packed the venue to see Phantom Regiment’s return to action. Gray, who’s been a fan for years, never gets tired of catching a performance.

“The shows are fantastic, if you’ve never seen one before I highly recommend that you go see one because the stuff that they do with the marching and the awesomeness of the music- it’s just great,” he said.

Phantom Regiment’s annual Show of Shows is scheduled for Friday, August 6th, at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.