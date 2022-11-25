Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release
Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzle-loader-only deer season Dec. 9-11
• Late-winter antler-less-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15
• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit here.
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, is below.
|County
|2020
|2021
|2022
|ADAMS
|1305
|1311
|1437
|ALEXANDER
|257
|264
|239
|BOND
|427
|478
|537
|BOONE
|79
|73
|71
|BROWN
|559
|572
|655
|BUREAU
|639
|612
|609
|CALHOUN
|360
|427
|465
|CARROLL
|355
|373
|331
|CASS
|384
|386
|423
|CHAMPAIGN
|163
|143
|137
|CHRISTIAN
|422
|376
|403
|CLARK
|630
|692
|721
|CLAY
|735
|765
|889
|CLINTON
|474
|493
|606
|COLES
|451
|466
|487
|CRAWFORD
|561
|635
|673
|CUMBERLAND
|544
|531
|542
|DEKALB
|78
|87
|73
|DEWITT
|223
|195
|220
|DOUGLAS
|115
|115
|120
|EDGAR
|332
|370
|424
|EDWARDS
|227
|273
|317
|EFFINGHAM
|614
|637
|653
|FAYETTE
|986
|1106
|1184
|FORD
|80
|81
|86
|FRANKLIN
|749
|848
|956
|FULTON
|1202
|1154
|1249
|GALLATIN
|235
|253
|305
|GREENE
|638
|612
|634
|GRUNDY
|151
|154
|172
|HAMILTON
|661
|729
|741
|HANCOCK
|1056
|1001
|1128
|HARDIN
|420
|515
|548
|HENDERSON
|308
|262
|283
|HENRY
|291
|268
|275
|IROQUOIS
|322
|282
|257
|JACKSON
|1230
|1290
|1484
|JASPER
|693
|715
|794
|JEFFERSON
|1087
|1228
|1249
|JERSEY
|350
|416
|425
|JO DAVIESS
|1029
|830
|843
|JOHNSON
|858
|866
|874
|KANE
|18
|27
|18
|KANKAKEE
|124
|140
|114
|KENDALL
|57
|47
|43
|KNOX
|686
|720
|737
|LAKE
|0
|5
|5
|LASALLE
|473
|409
|427
|LAWRENCE
|334
|366
|399
|LEE
|337
|316
|314
|LIVINGSTON
|279
|312
|268
|LOGAN
|200
|217
|193
|MACON
|157
|148
|155
|MACOUPIN
|997
|1003
|1120
|MADISON
|384
|460
|509
|MARION
|917
|998
|1186
|MARSHALL
|408
|393
|412
|MASON
|256
|258
|249
|MASSAC
|220
|238
|268
|MCDONOUGH
|455
|488
|495
|MCHENRY
|172
|181
|129
|MCLEAN
|412
|398
|349
|MENARD
|213
|214
|215
|MERCER
|533
|538
|509
|MONROE
|670
|710
|856
|MONTGOMERY
|523
|541
|619
|MORGAN
|378
|364
|442
|MOULTRIE
|143
|146
|158
|OGLE
|442
|394
|356
|PEORIA
|545
|567
|576
|PERRY
|719
|783
|969
|PIATT
|90
|83
|89
|PIKE
|1033
|987
|1129
|POPE
|888
|934
|1068
|PULASKI
|178
|190
|222
|PUTNAM
|209
|236
|228
|RANDOLPH
|1341
|1457
|1518
|RICHLAND
|405
|475
|487
|ROCK ISLAND
|462
|404
|408
|SALINE
|535
|533
|628
|SANGAMON
|330
|354
|327
|SCHUYLER
|763
|833
|904
|SCOTT
|176
|209
|190
|SHELBY
|825
|864
|883
|ST. CLAIR
|477
|529
|576
|STARK
|126
|113
|118
|STEPHENSON
|408
|370
|342
|TAZEWELL
|314
|339
|352
|UNION
|773
|795
|812
|VERMILION
|333
|400
|369
|WABASH
|102
|118
|122
|WARREN
|294
|288
|290
|WASHINGTON
|600
|672
|771
|WAYNE
|864
|935
|1015
|WHITE
|467
|437
|553
|WHITESIDE
|424
|348
|335
|WILL
|150
|123
|134
|WILLIAMSON
|950
|1109
|1287
|WINNEBAGO
|194
|167
|154
|WOODFORD
|373
|397
|434
|Total
|47416
|48964
|52354