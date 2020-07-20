Hurricane Harbor Rockford re-opens with COVID-19 safety measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford opened to season pass holders and members on Monday. People lined up for the chance to cool off.

COVID-19 has created the need for some changes. Temperature checks are done for all visitors entering the parks. Masks must be worn at all times guests aren’t in the water.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

Reservations are now required.

The park will only be open to Members and Season Pass holders during a preview from July 20-21, and will open to the public afterwards through an online reservation system to manage attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our reservation system we have in place really helps with our social distancing. It allows guests to come at a staggered time, so not everybody is arriving at once. It also allows for our attendance cap, so our park is not at full capacity,” said Rachel Kendziora, a communication specialist for Hurricane Harbor.

The park opens to the general public on Wednesday.

