Hy-Vee partners with Illinois to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline grocery store partners with the State of Ilinois to give out COVID-19 vaccines.

Hy-Vee Pharmacies is now scheduling appointments to administer the shots to people who are eligible. Immunizations will begin at the stores on Wednesday.

There is one Hy-Vee located in Sycamore at 2700 Dekalb Avenue.

Illinois began Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout on Monday. More than 3 million Illinoisans are eligible under this phase. That includes anyone over 65 and people working in education.

Click here for more details on scheduling an appointment.

