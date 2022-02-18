EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois.

At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway.

A preliminary investigation into the blockage showed that 19 semis and nine standard vehicles were involved in a crash. This led to a backup of more than 100 cars along the roadway.

Numerous other vehicles slid off the roadway but were not damaged, and several more semis reportedly spilled on and around the roadway.







All drivers who were still stuck on the interstate were taken to warming centers at about 6:30 p.m. Just after 10 p.m. Thursday night, ISP released a statement saying about 12 tow trucks were on the scene to assist with the clean-p that continued into the morning.

Despite the turmoil, there were no injuries reported. However, an ISP squad car was hit during the chaos when a pickup truck was pushed into the rear of the vehicle.