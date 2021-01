WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A portion of Interstate 90 is blocked and traffic backed up as emergency crews respond to the scene of a semi rollover crash.

Crews were called to Interstate 90, just north of E. Rockton Rd., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Photo Courtesy of Village of Roscoe Police Department

Village of Roscoe Police say no one was hurt.

Delays are expected for the next several hours. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto E. Rockton Rd.