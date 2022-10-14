ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives.

“I am a monster and a poison on society,” 42-year-old Shane Bouma said during his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. “I am a poor excuse for a human being. I ask you for your forgiveness. I apologize for what I have done.”

Bouma admitted last month to strangling 74-year-old Ellen Marsh to death inside her home on Old Harlem Road last year.

Amanda Marsh also addressed the court Friday, saying the death of her mother-in-law was “horrible” and that her family’s future won’t be same without her.

“It’s so hard,” Marsh said. “She was so much more than just a mother-in-law. She would do anything for everyone. I just don’t understand.”

Bouma killed Marsh on Jan. 30, 2021, while he was on the run during an unrelated domestic-violence incident involving his girlfriend.

After his girlfriend reported him for domestic violence, Bouma fled the scene and later saw Marsh near her Old Harlem Road residence.

Winnebago County Detective Brad Kaiser interviewed Bouma shortly after his arrest and said he detailed how he approached Ellen Marsh and gained entry into her house.

“He said he was with an organization that worked with seniors who live by themselves,” Kaiser said. “He asked Ellen if he lived by herself. When she said that she did, he forced his way in.”

After killing Ellen Marsh, Bouma took pictures of her body and sent them to his girlfriend, Kaiser said.

Bouma then staged the scene to look like a robbery and fled in Marsh’s car. He was arrested about hour later after police tracked his cellphone to a Rockford apartment building.

Bouma still stands accused of home invasion and four counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with Marsh’s death.

In an unrelated 2020 case, he’s charged with threatening a public official, phone harassment, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. He was on furlough from the Winnebago County Jail as part of a drug rehabilitation program when he killed Marsh.

Maher is scheduled to read Bouma’s sentence at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, in Courtroom D at the Winnebago County Justice Center.