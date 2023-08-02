DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chief of Decatur’s Police Department is speaking out after a 15-year-old was murdered in the city on Sunday.

Officers were called to West Harrison and North Maple Avenues Sunday morning to check on the welfare of someone inside a building. When they arrived, they found the teenager dead from multiple traumatic injuries.

Chief Shane Brandel said on social media that detectives determined that two other 15-year-olds lured the victim to Harrison and Maple, where they attacked and murdered him. Both teenage suspects are under arrest for first-degree murder.

“I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident,” Brandel said. “A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace. As a father myself, I cannot imagine losing a child and I don’t wish that on anybody.”

“This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by society,” Brandel added. “And when we make that stand, those who choose to commit these types of crimes can quickly be removed from society.”

Brandel also thanked witnesses and their parents for coming forward in the case and doing what Brandel said was right. He also thanked the Decatur Police officers and detectives who are working the case, adding that these types of cases challenge even seasoned officers.

He also called for the community to come together and work collectively to combat the issue of violence and crime.

“This is not a police problem. This is a society problem,” Brandel said. “Police Departments across this country cannot do it alone. And until we all see that, and we all do our part to address it, then we will continue to repeat ourselves in offering condolences to victim’s families rather than celebrate true societal harmony.

The investigation into the teen’s murder is ongoing, and Brandel said his officers and detectives will continue to work tirelessly to find out what happened, why it happened and to bring anyone responsible to justice.