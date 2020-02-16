Ice Hogs go bowling for good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) The Rockford Ice Hogs took a break from the rink on Sunday and took their talents instead to the bowling lanes–and for a good cause.

The 11th annual Bowl-a-Thon brought fans out to the Cherry Bowl Sunday afternoon. The event raises money for cancer research. In recent years, the event sponsors local prostate cancer nonprofit, Brovemeber Inc.

Fifteen lucky groups had the chance to knock down some pins with the Hogs themselves.

“I always like being involved in the community and coming out and doing these things is awesome, it’s awesome that it’s a team event. I mean a lot of the fans are there every game and we wouldn’t be here without them I guess, so yeah it’s awesome,” Right Wing Reese Johnson said.

Not counting this year’s event, the Ice Hogs have raised a total of over $100,000 for cancer research.

