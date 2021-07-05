Iceland tested a 4-day work week. The results probably won’t surprise you.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
office worker stressed with 9-to-5 clocks_669770072273324-159532

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (WTVO) — Researchers in Iceland conducted a set of trials of a four-day work week that resulted in improved productivity and employee well-being.

According to the BBC, the trial runs took place between 2015 and 2019 and included more than 2,500 workers, about 1% of Iceland’s population.

Most of the workers were moved from a 40 hour work week to 35 hours a week, keeping the same weekly income.

Workers reported feeling less stressed and said their health had improved. Researchers also reported that productivity either remained the same or improved in a majority of the workplaces.

The Autonomy in the UK and the Association for Sustainability and Democracy (Alda) in Iceland ran the trials also to see if a shortened work week would reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Based on the success of the program, trials are now being run across the world, including Spain and New Zealand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories