Iceland tested a 4-day work week. The results probably won’t surprise you.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (WTVO) — Researchers in Iceland conducted a set of trials of a four-day work week that resulted in improved productivity and employee well-being.

According to the BBC, the trial runs took place between 2015 and 2019 and included more than 2,500 workers, about 1% of Iceland’s population.

Most of the workers were moved from a 40 hour work week to 35 hours a week, keeping the same weekly income.

Workers reported feeling less stressed and said their health had improved. Researchers also reported that productivity either remained the same or improved in a majority of the workplaces.

The Autonomy in the UK and the Association for Sustainability and Democracy (Alda) in Iceland ran the trials also to see if a shortened work week would reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Based on the success of the program, trials are now being run across the world, including Spain and New Zealand.