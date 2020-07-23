IDES warns about unemployment fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic’s high unemployment rates as a way to fraud the system.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security is investigating a widespread fraud scheme being conducted nationwide, which impacts each state’s federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Officials say anyone who has not filed an unemployment claim but has received a debit card or an unemployment insurance finding letter in the mail has most likely been the target of fraud. An individual’s personal identifying information is being used by fraudsters to file an unemployment claim is likely due to a prior cyber hack or data breach, such as the Equifax breach.

Anyone who has received the card should not activate it, and anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraud should call IDES at 800-814-0513.

