IDPH announces 1,655 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,655 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,213,765 cases, including 20,988 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,798 specimens for a total of 19,299,281. As of last night, 1,143 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 259 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 10-16 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16 is 2.6%.

IDPH is now posting the weekly number of COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated from the federal government to the State of Illinois. Weekly allocations are broken out into the number of doses allotted for long-term care, second doses, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Safety Net Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Illinois National Guard Vaccine Sites, Illinois Retail Pharmacy, Minority Health and Mobile Teams, Illinois Department of Corrections, dialysis centers, and local health departments.

Both first dose and second dose allocation will be broken out by local health department. The City of Chicago receives its own allocation of vaccine and therefore is not included on the IDPH website.

These data include vaccines allocated to the state and do not include vaccines that are part of the federal supply, which is directly distributed by the federal government. Data can be found here.

A total of doses of 5,101,825 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,516,725.

A total of 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,223 doses. Yesterday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in Illinois.