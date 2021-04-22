IDPH announces 3,170 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Region 1‘s rolling positivity rate saw a slight drop from 6.8% to 6.6%. The ICU bed availability percentage also saw a slight increase from 15% to 16%.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s

– Effingham County: 1 female 60s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 3 females 60s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 40s

– Macon County: 1 male 80s

– Massac County: 1 male 60s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 80s

– Peoria County: 1 male 80s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 40s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

– Woodford County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,312,722 cases, including 21,755 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,336 specimens for a total of 22,008,695.

As of last night, 2,147 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 15-21 is 3.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,581,985.

A total of 8,473,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses.

Yesterday, 131,411 doses were reported administered in Illinois.