IDPH announces 3,739 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths

Record 154,201 doses administered in state Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,739 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,269,196 cases, including 21,457 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,741 specimens for a total of 20,916,192.

As of last night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 1-7 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 1-7 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,642,545.  This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,707,183 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses.

Yesterday, a record 154,201 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

