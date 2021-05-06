IDPH announces 85% of Illinoisans 65 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Franklin County: 1 female 70s

– Fulton County: 1 female 60s

– Grundy County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

– Lake County: 1 female 60s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

– Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– McLean County: 1male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Morgan County: 1 male 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– Perry County: 1 male 50s

– Pike County: 1 male 70s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 40s

– Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484.

As of last night, 2,055 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29-May 5 is 3.0%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5 is 3.8%.

A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses.

Yesterday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.