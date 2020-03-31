IDPH announces 937 new cases in Illinois, 26 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced an additional 937 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 females 70s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 60s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, director of the IDPH, said the majority of people infected don’t require hospitalization, with up to 80 percent not needing severe or critical care.

Forty-eight percent have indicated they’ve recovered, according to a recent survey that was taken.

Ezeike said said the State plans to test people in correctional facilities and nursing homes.

She also said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines stating that a person can be exposed to the virus within 24-48 hours before a person infected begins to show symptoms.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he is extending Illinois stay-at-home order until April 30th.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

