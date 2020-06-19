IDPH loosens restrictions on nursing home visits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is relaxing limits on long-term care facility visitations, changing the guidelines to allow for outdoor visits with loved ones.
The guidelines released Friday call for outdoor conditions attended by no more than 2 visitors per resident, with at least 6 feet of distancing available.
Visitors must also schedule an appointment with the facility, and they must be pre-screened for coronavirus infection.
