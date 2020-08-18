IDPH reports 1,740 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens for a total of 3,439,272. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 4.3% (August 11 – August 17).

As of last night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 70s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

– Madison County: 1 male 80s

– Morgan County: 1male 90s

– Perry County: 1 male 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

– Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

