IDPH reports 48 new deaths, 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 48 additional deaths.

Region 1 currently sits at a 3.9% rolling positivity rate. The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

Bond County: 1 male 80s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Cumberland County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 female 60s

Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s

Knox County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 2 males 80s

Lee County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,146,341 cases, including 19,633 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,550 specimens for a total 16,636,585. As of last night, 2,188 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 31–February 6, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 31–February 6, 2021 is 4.1%.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,342,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,553 doses. Yesterday, a total of 48,359 were doses administered.