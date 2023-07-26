SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding people to be aware of the risk of rabid animals in Illinois.

According to an IDPH news release, bats are the most common potential infection source of rabies in Illinois, and exposure to bats increases in July and August.

So far rabid bats have been located in 14 Illinois counties, including: Peoria, Cook, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne, and Will counties.

Rabies can also be found in other animals including skunks, coyotes, raccoons and foxes.

“Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease,” said IDPH Director Sameer Vohra. “It is important that Illinois residents know how to prevent rabies exposure to protect themselves and their loved ones. Rabies can be prevented in a number of ways including vaccinating pets, being cautious around wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after a potential exposure. If exposed, please seek medical attention immediately.”

Rabies is a virus that affects the brain and nervous system and can lead to death. It can be spread via a bite or when saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with a person’s mouth, eyes, nose or open wound.

A person can consider themselves exposed if they wake up and find a bat in their room, as bat teeth are small and a person bitten might not notice.

Anyone who finds a bat in their house should contact their local health department. Anyone bitten by a wild animal should seek immediate medical attention.

Bats that are located during the day, found on the ground or unable to fly are more likely to be rabid and should not be handled.

The agency also encourages Illinois residents to take steps to protect their pets, including keeping pets up to date on rabies shots and calling vets if their pet has been exposed to high-risk animals.

“Illinois law requires that all dogs and cats 16 weeks of age and older be vaccinated for rabies and registered with their county,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, Illinois State Veterinarian. “If an animal bites a person or your pet is bitten by another animal, the local animal control must be contacted for quarantine information.”

A list of tips IDPH encourages to prevent the spread of rabies includes:

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick wild animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn to reduce the risk of exposures to rabid animals.

Maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside. If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.

After consulting with animal control or public health officials, the bat may need to be captured for rabies testing to determine if you need preventive treatment or if your pet may have been exposed.

More information is available on IDPH’s website.