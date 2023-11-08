(WTVO) — If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands of dollars.

A $2 bill printed in 2003 sold at auction for $2,400. The bill in question had a very low serial number, #7.

The bill later resold for $4,000, Heritage Auctions said, adding that it could possibly sell now for $6,000.

As reported by CBS News, the auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from every year from 1862 to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

A $2 bill with a red seal can sell for up to $2,500.

Bills with blue or brown seals can sell for several hundred dollars.

There is currently a $2 bill listed on eBay for $7,999.

The government stopped issuing the $2 bill for a period of time and reintroduced it in 1976. By 2017, there were 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation.