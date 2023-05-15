CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, more than half of Chicago residents will witness a shooting by the time they’re 40.

The study found that more than half of the Black and Latino residents who participated in the study said they had already witnessed a shooting by that age, compared to 1/4th of white respondents.

The study showed that by age 40, 6.46% of respondents had been shot and 50% had seen someone shot.

According to The Center Square, the study tracked 2,000 Chicagoans over 25 years. Some of the respondents became shooting victims themselves, the study revealed, with 7% of all Black and Latino participants becoming gunshot victims by the age of 40.

According to DataUSA, Chicago’s population is 33.3% White, 28.8% Black, 24.7% Hispanic, and 6.75% Asian, with the remaining 6.45% identifying as another race or of mixed heritage.

The research also showed that shootings within a 250-meter radius of where Black respondents lived had a shooting rate over 12 times higher than where white participants lived. The study showed that the area where Latino participants lived was over four times higher than white participants.

A survey from Lurie’s Children’s Hospital finding nearly 30% of Chicago children have heard gunshots at their homes.

“Shootings have a ripple effect far beyond the victim. The emotional scars of loved ones, those who witness it, and those who have seen empty desks in classrooms are very real,” Sen. Dick Durbin said at a press conference last week, to announce the “Rise from Trauma” Act.

The “Rise from Trauma” Act was first introduced two years ago and allows federal agencies to use specified discretionary funds to implement pilot projects to improve outcomes for children experiencing trauma.

“You’ve heard the phrase, ‘Hurt people, hurt people.’ Witnessing a shooting can fuel a cycle of violence,” Durbin said.